Report Finds Biden-Harris Released 99 Illegal Aliens On FBI Terror Watchlist Into American Communities 

A new interim staff report from the House Judiciary Committee and Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, published on Monday, highlights how the Biden administration, with 'Border Czar' VP Kamala Harris, facilitated the greatest illegal alien invasion ever on the United States.

The report titled "Terror At Our Door: How The Biden-Harris Administration's Open-Borders Policies Undermine National Security And Endanger Americans" revealed that the failed southern border policies of President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris have flooded the nation with more than 5.4 million illegal aliens. Additionally, at least 1.9 million known "gotaways" also entered, bringing the total to 7.3 million illegal entries.

Fox News' Bill Melugin, who also reviewed the report, said the border data that dates back between 2021-23 shows "at least 99 illegal aliens on the FBI terror watchlist were released into the US after being arrested by Border Patrol at the southern border, and another 34 watchlisted aliens are still in DHS custody."

BREAKING: Per new DHS data provided to @JudiciaryGOP, between fiscal years 2021-2023, at least 99 illegal aliens on the FBI terror watchlist were released into the US after being arrested by Border Patrol at the southern border, and another 34 watchlisted aliens are still in DHS…

More significant findings from the report:

"With the border in chaos under the Biden-Harris Administration, the terrorist threat to the homeland has skyrocketed. This border insecurity has been the Administration's choice, and it is a mistake," the report stated.

The report noted that 375 illegal aliens on the US Gov'ts terrorist watchlist have been apprehended by Border Patrol agents under Biden's first term with VP Harris as Border Czar.

The report continued, "That is a more than 3,000 percent increase of watchlisted alien encounters compared to all four years of the Trump Administration."

At the end of last month, leftist MSM spent days in an all-out propaganda media blitz to convince voters that VP Harris was never border Czar - that's because the nation killing open southern borders pushed by Biden & Harris is such a disastrous topic during the election cycle.

Meanwhile, national security 'experts' have warned countless times that the Biden-Harris Administration's open-border policies can only suggest it's only a matter of time before a terror event unfolds in the US.

Bill, I find this very difficult to understand given that the Border Czar said that terrorists were not crossing over the southern border.

A majority of Americans care about two things ahead of the elections: 1) inflation and 2) the border.

For Harris and Obama's Democrat party, there's no escaping that disastrous border issue.