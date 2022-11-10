Biden Says Elon Musk's Relationship With Foreign Countries "Worthy Of Being Looked At"

The roadblocks just keep coming this year for Elon Musk. First, he's being expected to actually pay for a $44 billion acquisition he committed to and now, President Biden - with whom Musk has had a longstanding beef - is suggesting Musk may need to be investigated for his foreign ties.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Biden was asked whether or not Musk posed a security threat to the country because Saudi Arabia helped him buy Twitter.

Biden responded by saying that Musk's relationships overseas are "worthy of being looked at".

Oddly, it was nary a topic to be breached before Musk took over Twitter and loosened the censorship reins in a big way, largely benefiting conservative voices.

"Do you think Elon Musk is a threat to US national security and should the US, with the tools you have, investigate his joint acquisition of Twitter with foreign governments, which include the Saudis?" Biden was asked.

Biden replied: "Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at."

"I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries [are] worthy of being looked at" -- Biden pic.twitter.com/Zl5qPUsAtZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2022

He continued: "Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate -- I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting it's worth being looked at. That's all I'll say."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who rolled his stake in the company over through the buyout, is no stranger to Twitter. He has been an investor in the company for years - and has even appeared on CNBC to talk about his investment - with little to no scrutiny.

Prince Alwaleed and the Kingdom Holding Company are the second largest investor in the NewCo.

Earlier this month Democratic Senator Chris Murphy had commented in a letter: "Given Twitter's critical role in public communication, I am concerned by the potential influence of the Government of Saudi Arabia."

Musk also ruffled feathers recently when he commented publicly with...let's just say...less-than-mainstream-narrative takes on both the situation between China and Taiwan, as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine.

And as we all know, political takes that disagree with "fact checkers" must be vigorously investigated!