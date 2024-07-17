Biden Tests Positive For COVID After Saying He'd Consider Dropping Out If Diagnosed With 'Medical Condition'

Just hours after President Biden mentioned in an interview that he would consider dropping out of the presidential race if diagnosed with a "medical condition," the elderly president tested positive for Covid-19 this afternoon.

UnidosUS president Janet Murguía informed the audience at the organization's national conference in Vegas about Biden's diagnosis.

Biden allegedly can't give his speech in Nevada because he "tested positive for COVID."



He was greeting restaurant patrons just an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/hFU4t4t9yG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2024

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden was delivering speeches in Las Vegas when he "experienced mild symptoms."

KJP said the president "will be returning to Delaware, where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

She noted, "The White House will provide regular updates on the President's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

Biden's doctor reported that the president developed a runny nose and a "non-productive cough" on Wednesday afternoon.

"He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus," the doctor wrote in a statement shared by the White House.

The doctor said, "The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid," adding that Biden's symptoms "remain mild."

Biden boarded Air Force One in Vegas this evening, the White House pool reported.

Where is the president's mask??

Biden boarding a plane to head to the beach house in Delaware cancelling his Las Vegas visit to 'self-isolate' himself after testing positive for Covid.#BREAKING #Trump #TrumpAssasinationAttempt #BidenHarris2024 pic.twitter.com/YkhZO77slD — Target Reporter (@Target_Reporter) July 17, 2024

This was Joe Biden yesterday which includes touching and sniffing various people.



Joe Biden has tested positive for ‘Covid’.



Joe Biden is a ‘Super Spreader’. pic.twitter.com/AfTqbMpzh8 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) July 17, 2024

Earlier today, the president said in a pre-taped interview with BET News:

"If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem."

PredictIt data shows Biden's election odds are cratering once again.

X users are asking...

President Biden has covid.



Is this the first stage of stepping down? — Graeme Pearce (@GraemePearce3) July 17, 2024

Biden this morning: I would consider stepping down if a doctor told me i had a medical condition requiring me to do so.



Biden this afternoon: I have COVID. — Aeson Keel (@AesonKeel) July 17, 2024

When you hear Biden tested positive for COVID pic.twitter.com/8k3xOLLLlm — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 17, 2024

*Developing...