Biden's DOJ Illegally Bribing States To Pass Gun Confiscation Laws: Lawmakers

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

Last summer, weak Republicans teamed up with Anti-Gun Democrats to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Part of that law included funding for 'red flag laws' nationwide. The reason for this is that the Anti-Gun lobby knows that a national red flag law is totally unconstitutional and would immediately be struck down by federal courts. So instead, they chose to bribe states with federal funds into passing their own 'red flag' laws at the state level, where challenges to the laws could get stuck in court proceedings for years to come.

According to the letter penned by Senator Roger Marshall of Kentucky and Representative Alex Mooney from West Virginia, the Biden Department of Justice has weaponized Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to Illegally bribe states into passing red flag laws.

In the letter, the lawmakers state that the Justice Department gave Federal funding to States that did not meet the criteria for due process.

"The Department of Justice appears to have weaponized the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to illegally fund ineligible red flag laws and bribe pro-gun states into passing gun confiscation laws."

Interestingly, Minnesota passed a red flag law within 100 days of receiving $3.7 Million from this program.

These Federal grants were supposed to only be given to states whose 'red flag' laws met "due process requirements," a term specifically set by one of the bill's Republican authors, Senator John Cornyn of Texas.

When Gun Owners of America pointed out that this provision would be abused and ignored by the government, Republicans who supported the legislation accused GOA of lying.

But now it seems that states that don't have red flag laws at all, -- such as West Virginia, Alaska, Kansas, and Arkansas – got millions of dollars towards implementing these sorts of laws in their respective states.

This letter, -- along with Representative Lauren Boebert's Shall Not Be Infringed Act, which would repeal all the gun control passed by the 117th Congress -- are just a few of the battles that GOA is fighting for your 2A rights every day on Capitol Hill.

Read the letter here:

So, pick up the phone and call your Senators and Representative and demand to know what they're doing to hold the Biden administration accountable for this misuse of federal funds.

* * *

We'll hold the line for you in Washington. We are No Compromise. Join the Fight Now.