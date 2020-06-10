Big Pharma "Criminal" Influence On Research Exposed In Secret Recording Of Lancet And NEJM Editors-In-Chief

A secretly recorded meeting between the editors-in-chief of The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine reveal both men bemoaning the "criminal" influence big pharma has on scientific research.

The Lancet Editor-In-Chief Richard Horton

According to Philippe Douste-Blazy, France's former Health Minister and 2017 candidate for WHO Director, the leaked 2020 Chattam House closed-door discussion between the EIC's - whose publications both retracted papers favorable to big pharma over fraudulent data.

"Now we are not going to be able to, basically, if this continues, publish any more clinical research data because the pharmaceutical companies are so financially powerful today, and are able to use such methodologies, as to have us accept papers which are apparently methodologically perfect, but which, in reality, manage to conclude what they want them to conclude," said Lancet EIC Richard Horton.

According to Douste-Blazy, the the EICs said the influence wielded by big Pharma to influence publications is "criminal."

Watch: