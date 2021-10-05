Big-Tech, Bitcoin, Breakevens, & Black Gold Surge As Debt-Limit Doubts Loom

Despite all the chatter, debt ceiling doubts continues to build...

And US Sovereign risk continues to deteriorate...

But hey, that shouldn't stop you panic-buying stocks right?

Nasdaq was the day's big winner, up around 2%. S&P and Dow also pumped and didn't dump. Small Caps lurched higher with the rest but gave up early gains...

The late-day weakness left everything red from Friday (Nasdaq never got back to even)...

All the major US equity indices are hovering/testing key technical levels (RTY at 50DMA, S&P at 100DMA, NQ at 100DMA, Dow < 100DMA)...

While the initial momentum of the day was ignited by a short-squeeze, those gains quickly disappeared...

Small Caps ramped to their strongest relative to Nasdaq in 3 months before stalling and fading back...

For more context, Small Caps had overshot their relationship relative to Nasdaq when compared with real yields - today flat like reversion in that pair...

Breadth continues to stink...

SKEW continues to plunge as it appears traders are actually lifting downside protection relative to upside exposure....

Treasury yields rose once again with the long-end up around 7bps on the week...

Yield curve (2s30s) at its steepest in 3 months...

Breakevens surged to their highest in 4 months...

That was the biggest 1-day surge in breakevens since Biden was elected...

The dollar rallied back to unchanged on the week...

WTI soared above $79 today - a new 7-year-high...

...but some context shows the Barrel of Oil (BoE) equivalent price for European NatGas is a stunning $230 a barrel...

And US NatGas also soared today to its highest in 12 years (notice that the US NatGas BoE is now around $107, around $30 rich to WTI)...

Finally, Spot the difference...

And in case you were wondering about the actual economy, The Atlanta Fed just downshifted its GDPNOW forecast to just +1.33%...

