Big-Tech, Bonds, & The Buck Are All Puking

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022 - 10:52 AM

Small Caps and Nasdaq are being sold hard as the US equity cash markets opened this morning, with Nasdaq erasing all of yesterdays gains...

As Treasury yields extend their rather serious spike higher...

The dollar is now puking too...

It seems 2022 is all about volatility for now.

