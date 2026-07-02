Billionaire Governor Pritzker Embraces Socialist Candidates As The Future Of The Democrat Party

It's a common and almost inevitable component of communist history that the leaders of proletariat movements always end up becoming some of the wealthiest people in those movements. The idea of "equity" is a fantasy; every society no matter how "progressive" has an elitist class with more money and more power than the common citizen.

Socialist and communist societies have some of the most egregious power gaps imaginable; they even reinstate archaic systems of hereditary succession. Just look at North Korea or the "princeling" (taizidang) system in China which favors the descendants of founding revolutionaries. The notion of an economic Utopia where outcomes are equalized and no one has to struggle is a fantasy sold to the masses by clever elites seeking unfettered control.

Someone always comes out on top, and it's usually the same money-players that leftists claim to be fighting against.

For example, Democrat Socialist and rising Democrat star Zohran Mamdani comes from an affluent family with a net worth in the tens of millions. Socialist and Islamist influencer Hasan Piker is worth $8 million alone, but his family is affluent with extensive corporate and political connections. Ilhan Omar's husband listed their net worth at up to $30 million before they suddenly revised it down to $95,000 in the face of voter backlash. She is currently facing a DOJ investigation into her odd financial history.

The point is, these are not working class people who experience the struggles of the everyday laborer. If they have not always been rich, they have at the very least always had a family safety net of considerable wealth. Enter Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (a billionaire), who jumped on the Democrat Socialist train this week in an interview with CNN.

JB Pritzker says embracing Socialism is how Democrats are going to win elections:



CNN: "In New York, three candidates who identify as Democratic Socialists won their primary campaigns...Do you think that's good?"



PRITZKER: "That is the recipe for winning in 2026 and beyond." pic.twitter.com/HSyGaRRYEN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 1, 2026

On CNN's "The Source", Pritzker defended progressive/Democratic Socialist candidates as the "recipe for winning" for the Democrat Party going into the future. His statements come just as news hit that Kamala Harris has been in touch with Zohran Mamdani for months in preparation for the 2028 election cycle. Meanwhile, new polls show that 32% of Democrat voters openly support socialist candidates.

The trend is clear; the political left is either doubling down and embracing radicalism, or they are simply revealing their true nature. The Democrat Party is riding the socialist wave and the extremists are in charge.

Pritzker went on to suggest that Donald Trump's concerns over the radicalism of socialist candidates are unfounded and a "sign of dementia". This is coming from the same man who outright denied that Joe Biden was showing signs of cognitive decline in the lead up to the 2024 elections, calling Biden "completely mentally sharp" during personal meetings.

Pritzker, confronted with the potential hypocrisy of an ultra rich politician supporting his party's shift into open socialism, suggested that he's actually "one of the good billionaires".

Bernie: There should not be billionaires.



Mamdani: I don’t think we should have billionaires.



Pritzker: That doesn't mean me! pic.twitter.com/7aHhbObFqJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2026

At bottom, there is a large contingent of billionaires and ultra-wealthy elites backing the Democratic Party and, like Pritzker, none of them are worried about socialist ideology taking over. Why? Because they know what the leaders of every communist revolution have known - That they will end up in charge regardless, and militant activists are nothing more than useful idiots paving the way for the elites to gain even more power.