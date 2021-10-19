Bitcoin Surges To Record High, Dollar Dives As US Economic Outlook Plummets
Today was all about two things - what went up (crypto) and what went down (US economic growth forecasts).
The much-anticipated launch of a Bitcoin (Futures) ETF sent the cryptocurrency to a record closing high (yes we know BTC doesn't "close")...
Just below the record intraday high from earlier in the year...
Spot Bitcoin topped $64,000 intraday...
As BITO opened above its reference price, ripped, dipped back below it, then rebounded...
BITO traded well over $800mm making it the 3rd biggest opening day for an ETF ever...
And as crypto rallied, US economic growth forecasts fell to almost nothing...
Which did not help the dollar, as it broke down through recent support, near 1-month lows...
Stocks ended the day higher - after some serious whipsaws - led by Nasdaq and S&P while The Dow and Small Caps lagged...
Bonds were mixed once again but flipped the recent trend with the short-end bid, long-end offered (2Y -3bps, 30Y +5bps) as the economic outlook slowed...
Which unwound yesterday's flattening in the 2s30s curve...
While Bitcoin surged, Ethereum also rallied but continues to underperform as the ratio finds support...
Commodity-land was mixed with silver outperforming and gold flat, oil up modestly and copper down as LME made efforts to control the chaos...
Finally, we note that bitcoin's "market cap" is now rapidly approaching that of Silver...
As the entire cryptocurrency market cap topped $2.5 trillion - a new record high...
And Happy 34th Black Monday anniversary...