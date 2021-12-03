Bizarre Handwritten Notes Detail Daily Affirmations By Theranos Co-Founder Holmes And Boyfriend Balwani

As the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial continues, the exhibits being introduced by lawyers are becoming more and more bizarre.

Most recently was the submission to the court of handwritten notes Holmes and her boyfriend/co-worker, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, wrote to themselves about how to run their business and how they planned their day.

The notes were written between 2005 and 2009, according to Holmes, the Wall Street Journal reported this week.

Holmes said of the notes that they were to help her focus. “Even if I didn’t have a natural instinct for business, that I could be taught to overcome that through a formula for success,” the WSJ reported her as saying.

Holmes' notes show a daily morning schedule that includes "thanking God than most things are not logical", "praying" and notes on what Holmes would order for lunch.

"I do not react. I am not impulsive. I know the outcome of every encounter," Holmes wrote to herself. "My hands are always in my pockets or gesturing. I am fully present."

Notes from Balwani entitled "Non-Negotiables" lay out his morning routine, as well.

"Every morning, I will force myself out of bed and spend 30 minutes (never a minute less) to write what I want from my day," he writes. "I will never meet with anyone for more than 5 minutes unless I have written down why I am meeting with them."

Balwani continues: "I will always give crisp, clean goals and feedback to my subordinates, even if they don't like it - especially if they don't like it. I will first write this down (goal & action) and help them focus on their actions and results, not politics."

You can read all three pages of Balwani's notes here.

We have been keeping up with key elements of testimony during the trial.

For example, during testimony last week, Holmes reportedly pushed back on accusations about lying about Theranos' work with drug companies and blamed scientists and doctors who worked for her, saying she "believed what they had told her about Theranos’s technology," according to the NY Times.

“We thought this was a really big idea,” she reportedly said on the stand.

Holmes presented as a " an impressive and ambitious chief executive when describing the early days of Theranos," the NYT wrote. She discussed patents in her name and help she got from Stanford University professor Channing Roberton.

The report described her as "relaxed and confident" in giving testimony.

She also fielded answered questions about preliminary studies conducted by Theranos with drug companies in 2008 to 2010. The testimony was to show that the startup did, in fact, work with drug companies when it was claimed that they didn't.

“Merck sent data back to Theranos showing how well we performed compared to their traditional assays,” she said on the stand. She also detailed attempts to work with the Army's Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center.

“One was seeing if there were markers in the blood to see if we could predict PTSD. One was diabetes management,” Holmes testified.

Holmes' lawyers, meanwhile, have focused on investors not doing enough due diligence, a portfolio of patents the company was able to create and unearth "kernels of truth" that were buried amongst the company's lies. They have tried to paint a picture of a young company in the early 2000s, NBC reported.

Putting Holmes on the stand was a "must" given the evidence compiled against her, the NY Times wrote.