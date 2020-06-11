"It's A F**king Rout" - Re-Open Rally Ruined But Bonds & Bullion Bid

Re-Open Rally Routed
As one newly-minted "expert" in trading expressed to us: "it's a f**king rout! ... and this after the most dovish Fed statement ever!"
Today saw the heaviest selling-pressure in stocks since record began as TICK collapsed to -2058 intraday
Cramer called it...
The Dow crashed to its Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and closed below the uptrend line...
Too much transparency from Powell (on the economic shitshow) perhaps, COVID-19 second-wave concerns maybe, or just too far, too fast, and quant models reversing (more likely), but one thing is sure... Robinhood'rs were routed amid a big-tech bloodbath but Small Caps were the worst - down 10% this week!...
This is the biggest daily drop in stocks since mid-March at the height of the collapse.
And this collapse comes as the market has abandoned hedges...
The median price of US stocks is down 12.5% in the last few days...
Since The Fed statement and Powell presser, bonds & bullion are bid as stocks sink...
From the moment Jay Powell began his press conference, things "escalated very quickly"...
For many freshly minted day-traders, this is inconceivable... but to veterans, we've seen this malarkey before...
Looks like those rampant "Re-Open Rally" runs into value were entirely wrong...
Virus-impacted sectors are reversing all their insane gains...
Boeing, Boeing, Gone!
The overnight session remains a big winner but June has seen day session and overnight session syncing up...
Small Caps tumbled back to their 100DMA...
S&P dumped back to its 200DMA...
Dow dumped back to its 100DMA...
The S&P 500 appears to have tagged unchanged on the year (3230.78) and given up...
Banks bloodbath'd further today...
...extending the reversal from the perfect tag of the 200DAM...
VIX soared back above 35 today (not call-buying this time) as its curve inverted once again for the first time since April....
Bitcoin was also battered today (after tagging $10k yesterday)...
But, on the positive side, bonds were bid...
As the coiling yield dismisses the false upside breakout of the reopen rally...
Treasuries have erased all their losses for June with the long-end yields actually now lower this month...
Despite everyone's excitement about The Fed's apparent HY backstop, it led the drop...
And precious metals surged (though we did see some liquidation that was reminiscent of the 'sell everything' trend we saw in March)...
As black gold was battered (WTI was down over 10% at its worst, back to a $35 handle, but bounced)...
The dollar screamed higher today (biggest jump in 3 months), bucking its recent trend dramatically...
Notice where the dollar bounced...
Finally, is it catch-down time?
Robinhood'rs favorite stock routed...
And yesterday's big winner...
"These are the days I live for... it was too easy"...
You wanna get nuts? Let’s get FUCKING NUTS. How low can we go? Do the suits think I’m gonna flinch? #DDTG pic.twitter.com/3vsBWvMpCO— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 11, 2020
And one wonders if this is the real reason why stocks suddenly puked the last two days...
PredictIt (notoriously illiquid admittedly) is pricing in a sweep of White House, Congress, and The Senate for Democrats.