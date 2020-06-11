"It's A F**king Rout" - Re-Open Rally Ruined But Bonds & Bullion Bid

Re-Open Rally Routed

As one newly-minted "expert" in trading expressed to us: "it's a f**king rout! ... and this after the most dovish Fed statement ever!"

Today saw the heaviest selling-pressure in stocks since record began as TICK collapsed to -2058 intraday

Source: Bloomberg

Cramer called it...

The Dow crashed to its Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and closed below the uptrend line...

Too much transparency from Powell (on the economic shitshow) perhaps, COVID-19 second-wave concerns maybe, or just too far, too fast, and quant models reversing (more likely), but one thing is sure... Robinhood'rs were routed amid a big-tech bloodbath but Small Caps were the worst - down 10% this week!...

This is the biggest daily drop in stocks since mid-March at the height of the collapse.

And this collapse comes as the market has abandoned hedges...

Source: Bloomberg

The median price of US stocks is down 12.5% in the last few days...

Source: Bloomberg

Since The Fed statement and Powell presser, bonds & bullion are bid as stocks sink...

From the moment Jay Powell began his press conference, things "escalated very quickly"...

For many freshly minted day-traders, this is inconceivable... but to veterans, we've seen this malarkey before...

Looks like those rampant "Re-Open Rally" runs into value were entirely wrong...

Source: Bloomberg

Virus-impacted sectors are reversing all their insane gains...

Source: Bloomberg

Boeing, Boeing, Gone!

The overnight session remains a big winner but June has seen day session and overnight session syncing up...

Small Caps tumbled back to their 100DMA...

S&P dumped back to its 200DMA...

Dow dumped back to its 100DMA...

The S&P 500 appears to have tagged unchanged on the year (3230.78) and given up...

Banks bloodbath'd further today...

Source: Bloomberg

...extending the reversal from the perfect tag of the 200DAM...

Source: Bloomberg

VIX soared back above 35 today (not call-buying this time) as its curve inverted once again for the first time since April....

Source: Bloomberg

Bitcoin was also battered today (after tagging $10k yesterday)...

Source: Bloomberg

But, on the positive side, bonds were bid...

Source: Bloomberg

As the coiling yield dismisses the false upside breakout of the reopen rally...

Source: Bloomberg

Treasuries have erased all their losses for June with the long-end yields actually now lower this month...

Source: Bloomberg

Despite everyone's excitement about The Fed's apparent HY backstop, it led the drop...

Source: Bloomberg

And precious metals surged (though we did see some liquidation that was reminiscent of the 'sell everything' trend we saw in March)...

Source: Bloomberg

As black gold was battered (WTI was down over 10% at its worst, back to a $35 handle, but bounced)...

Source: Bloomberg

The dollar screamed higher today (biggest jump in 3 months), bucking its recent trend dramatically...

Source: Bloomberg

Notice where the dollar bounced...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, is it catch-down time?

Source: Bloomberg

Robinhood'rs favorite stock routed...

And yesterday's big winner...

"These are the days I live for... it was too easy"...

You wanna get nuts? Let’s get FUCKING NUTS. How low can we go? Do the suits think I’m gonna flinch? #DDTG pic.twitter.com/3vsBWvMpCO — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 11, 2020

And one wonders if this is the real reason why stocks suddenly puked the last two days...

Source: Bloomberg

PredictIt (notoriously illiquid admittedly) is pricing in a sweep of White House, Congress, and The Senate for Democrats.