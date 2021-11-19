Boeing Slides After 787 Dreamliner Production Slowed Again

Boeing share tumbled Friday morning after WSJ reported production for the 787 Dreamliners has "slowed" to address defects in the planes. This further complicates deliveries to carriers that may face delays of the new American wide-body jet airliner.

Sources told WSJ that Boeing is holding off completing new 787 Dreamliners at its North Charleston, South Carolina facility as engineers address problems related to passenger and cargo doors on aircraft already under construction.

The production slowdown began earlier this week and could last as much as two weeks as Boeing works to address the door issue.

Shares of Boeing slumped more than 4% as of 1027ET.

A series of production woes have limited Boeing's ability to deliver new Dreamliners this year. We reported in October quality control issues plagued the production of the wide-body jet airliner.

Dreamliner production has faced increased scrutiny by government regulators after two of the company's 737 MAX jets crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 lives.

A Boeing spokeswoman told WSJ that production at its Dreamliner factory continues but "rates will continue to be dynamic" as engineers resolve issues.