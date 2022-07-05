BoJo Government On Verge Of Collapse After Top Ministerial Resignations

In the latest shock to Boris Johnson's shambolic cabinet, on Tuesday afternoon Chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid both unexpectedly resigned from BoJo's government as a row over the UK prime minister’s honesty intensified.

In separate letters to Johnson, both ministers criticized the prime ministers conduct: Sunak wrote that “we cannot continue like this,” while Javid told Johnson that he’s lost confidence in him. Both men published their resignation letters on Twitter.

Sunak wrote: “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously . . . I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

In his letter to Johnson, Javid wrote “the vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree. It was a moment for humility, grip and new direction. I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership.”

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.



The resignations of two of his most senior ministers came just as Johnson was acknowledging in a televised address that it was a “mistake” to promote Chris Pincher in February - two years after being told of a complaint against the Tory MP. Pincher quit as a government enforcer, or whip, last week when the Sun newspaper alleged he had groped two men.

While Pincher has denied allegations of specific incidents, he said in his resignation letter last week that he’d “embarrassed” himself and “caused upset” to others. He and his office haven’t replied to repeated requests for comment.

“I think it was a mistake and I apologize for it,” Johnson said of Pincher’s promotion. “In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do. I want to make absolutely clear that there’s no place in this government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power.”

But, as Bloomberg notes, the apology came too late for Sunak and Javid after a febrile day in Westminster in which Conservative MPs demanded the Cabinet act to oust Johnson.

While BoJo recently survived a vote of no confidence, the odds that he stays on as UK PM through August have collapsed from virtual certainty to just over 50% according to PredictIt...

... suggesting that it is now a coin toss if BoJo calls it quits after all the recent humiliating setbacks to his cabinet. Worse, several UK bookmakers have suspended betting on Boris Johnson resigning as prime minister.

According to The Independent, bookmaker Coral said it had suspended betting on the PM quitting this year following the resignations. “In what has been a fast-moving dilemma for Boris Johnson, we’ve pulled the plug on our betting on his future, as it is hard to see a way forward for the PM now,” said Coral’s John Hill.

“Betting is available on Johnson’s successor, and it is Penny Mordaunt who is the early favourite,” added Mr Hill.