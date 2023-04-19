Bomb Squad Called To Seattle Apartment Building After Reports Of Explosion

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) evacuated an apartment building on 1st Avenue North on Wednesday morning after reports of an explosion.

SFD said one person is in serious condition. There are no active fires in the building.

SFD said:

"911 calls within the building report hearing an explosion within a basement unit. We are evacuating the building as a safety precaution. HazMat crews are also responding."

SFD established a 1-block perimeter around the building as fire and law enforcement personnel investigated the incident.

NOW: view from an @SDOTtraffic camera of 1st and Denny in downtown Seattle where I just watched firefighters tape off this stretch of road. Large fire and police response. #komonews pic.twitter.com/1JeEzdDp6Y — Kelly Koopmans (@KellyKOMO4) April 19, 2023

KOMO News' Kelly Koopmans said this:

Seattle PD: Man was handling fireworks when the explosion happened, he has non-life threatening injuries, arson and bomb squad are on scene to make sure the scene is safe.



More: https://t.co/xPagLXNasc#komonews pic.twitter.com/Guz9yJhLXt — Kelly Koopmans (@KellyKOMO4) April 19, 2023

Another KOMO reporter said police are trying to "diffuse a device."

.@SeattlePD just told us they’re trying to diffuse a device. Backing everyone up 2-blocks and telling people to stay inside. 1st Ave N and Denny Way. #komonews pic.twitter.com/2pjfSE83Jh — lee stoll (@LeeStoll) April 19, 2023

"Stuck in my apt while the bomb squad investigates an explosion across the street," said a person who lives down the street from the incident area.

A dramatic Wed. - stuck in my apt while the bomb squad investigates an explosion across the street. #Seattle pic.twitter.com/vFGHRAutm2 — Theresa Perkins (@T_Perkins86) April 19, 2023

