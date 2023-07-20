"Like A Bomb Went Off": Pfizer Plant In North Carolina Destroyed By Tornado

Dramatic footage posted on Twitter shows the aftermath of a tornado that ripped through a massive Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, scattering "50,000 pallets of medicine" across the property.

Pfizer told local media outlet ABC 11 that a twister damaged its Rocky Mount manufacturing space that sits on 250 acres in Eastern North Carolina.

"We are assessing the situation to determine the impact on production. "Our thoughts are with our colleagues, our patients, and the community as we rebuild from this weather incident," the company said.

According to the company's website, the Rocky Mount plant is "one of the largest sterile injectable facilities in the world." Here's a list of medical devices produced at the plant:

At this facility, a wide range of products are produced, including anesthesia, analgesia, therapeutics, anti-infectives and neuromuscular blockers. These products are available in small volume presentations, such as ampules, vials and syringes, and large volume presentations, such as IV bags and semi-rigid bottles.

One Pfizer employee told ABC 11 that the twister wreaked havoc on the facility for 60 to 90 seconds. He said the tornado sounded "like a bomb went off."

Footage of the damaged plant was posted on Twitter.

There's no word if products related to sterile injectables will be in short supply.