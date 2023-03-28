Bombshell Vax Analysis Finds $147 Billion In Economic Damage, Tens Of Millions Injured Or Disabled

A new report estimates that 26.6 million people were injured, 1.36 million disabled, and 300,000 excess deaths can be attributed to COVID-19 vaccine damages in 2022 alone, which cost the economy nearly $150 billion.

Research firm Phinance Technologies, founded and operated by former Blackrock portfolio manager Ed Dowd, Yuri Nunes (PhD Physics, MSc Mathematics) and Carlos Alegria (PhD Physics, Finance), split the impact of the vaccines into four broad categories to estimate the human costs associated with the Covid-19 vaccine; no effect or asymptomatic, those who sustained injuries (mild-to-moderate outcome), those who became disabled (severe outcome), and death (extreme outcome). Data on vaccine disabilities and injuries comes directly from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), while the excess death figures are derived from official figures on deaths in the US via two different methods (methodology here).

It's important to note that people in one category (injured, for example) can move into latter categories of severity - which this analysis does not take into consideration.

"We need to remember that not only are these groupings an attempt to characterize different levels of damage from the inoculations, they are not static and could interact with each other," reads the report. "For instance, there might be individuals who had no visible effects after vaccination but nonetheless could still be impacted."

"Individuals with mild injuries from the inoculations could, over time, develop severe injuries to the extent of being disabled, or an extreme outcome such as death."

🚨🚨Estimated 2022 US Vaccine Damage Report:



Estimated Human Cost:

✅26.6 million Injuries

✅1.36 million Disabilities

✅300k excess deaths



Estimated Economic Cost:

Total: $147.8 Billion

✅Injuries: $89.9 billion

✅Disabilities: $52.2 billion

✅Excess Deaths: $5.6 Billion pic.twitter.com/lfN9SEifXG — Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) March 28, 2023

Estimating the economic cost

In analyzing each of the above categories, Phinance used absolute excess lost worktime (see previous report) to determine that the direct economic cost of vaccine injuries was $79.5 billion in 2022, and $52.2 billion for those with severe disabilities.

For deaths, Phinace used the average yearly absolute rise in excess deaths since 2021, which was 0.05% for the 25-64 year-old demographic, which amounted to $5.6 billion in lost productivity.

In total, they found a total "economic cost" of $147.8 billion in 2022 due to the Covid-19 vaccines.

As Dowd notes, these figures are just what can be currently measured, as things like "The knock effects such as lost productivity due to a worker being present but working at say 50%-75% of capacity is missed plus burn out from those picking up slack."

"The multiplier effects are massive."

Our economic damage estimates are what we can measure. The knock effects such as lost productivity due to a worker being present but working at say 50%-75% of capacity is missed plus burn out from those picking up slack. Also supply chain delays are not captured etc and etc.… — Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) March 28, 2023

Now imagine the impact worldwide...