Bond Bloodbath Triggers Biggest Stock Puke Of Year

The 'one-way-trade' of January is rapidly unwinding in February with stocks finally getting the joke today and accelerating their catch-down...

Better than expected PMIs didn't help as the 'no landing' narrative is now driving the market's reality ever more hawkish with expectations for the Terminal Rate now above 5.35%, and barely any rate-cuts priced in at all for 2023...

The NYSE TICK Index (Upticks vs Downticks) was extreme today - one of the most extreme days we have seen in a long while - with barely any positive trends at all as selling was practically non-stop from the open...

Small Caps were the days biggest loser, followed by Nasdaq

The S&P broke below 4,000 and the algos battled to keep it there...

...testing down towards its 200DMA...

The Dow dropped into the red for the year...

'Most Shorted' Stocks were clubbed like a baby seal today - the biggest single-day decline since June 2022...

Unprofitable tech stocks tumbled to their lowest since Jan 26th (16% off its early Feb highs)...

VIX topped 23 today - the highest level of the year

As Goldman's Chris Hussey noted, back in the fall, the concern was that too-high rates are going to induce a US recession. But today, the concern has been flipped on its head: too strong growth is going to keep rates high. Rates may be on a round trip to 4%, but they are traveling on a very different road than the one they were on the last time we saw 4% 10-year yields.

HYG (corporate bond price ETF) broke down into the red YTD today...

Treasury yields were higher across the board with the belly underperforming...

The 10Y yield surged higher today - after yesterday's holiday - to its highest since Nov 10th (CPI), inching ever closer to 4.00%...

The 2Y yields traded all the way up to the November highs (the 2y auction today had the highest yield since July 2007)...

...actually closing at fresh new cycle highs back to 2007...

The Dollar inched higher today after being relatively flat yesterday...

Bitcoin has traded largely sideways with some volatile moments the last week or so, unable to break and hold above $25,000...

Gold ended the day modestly lower...

Oil prices also slipped with WTI finding support at $76...

And NatGas (HH) just keeps on plunging, trading down to within a few pennies of a 1 handle today - the lowest since Sept 2020...

For some context, US Nattie is trading at a $41 discount to WTI Crude (the 'cheapest' oil-barrel-equivalent since 2012)...

Finally, with the death of the 'Fed pivot' narrative, the market's expectation for terminal Fed rate is soaring (above 5.35%) while US macro keeps surprising to the upside...

...and the year-end Fed Funds rate expectations smashed back above 5.00%...

That's a lot of 'turns' in valuation before reality reasserts itself in stocks.