The Nasdaq is now down over 27% from its record highs - that's a bigger drawdown than Small Caps...

Source: Bloomberg

Still, could be worse...

Your daily reminder:



Jim Cramer, March 25 - "The Bear Market is over"https://t.co/vTW5iCNoSD — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 9, 2022

In the space of a few short months, equity market investors have gone from "greed" to "fear" to "I don't f**king care anymore"...

Source: unknown (apologies)

As The Fed went full "Leeroy Jenkins"...

On the day, The Dow outperformed (but was red) while Nasdaq and Small Caps had the jam stolen from their donuts...

This is the worst 3-day loss for the majors since Sept 2020. Remember last Wednesday! - when stocks exploded higher after The Fed hiked and everyone proudly proclaimed the rate-hikes are priced-in and Powell was 'dovish'-ish...

Well at least the Fed isn't hiking 75 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 9, 2022

...well, how did that work out for ya?

The S&P broke the key 4,000 level...

FANG Stocks are fucked! FB -48%, AMZN -42%, NFLX -75%, GOOGL -25%

Source: Bloomberg

Staples and Utes managed gains on the day as Energy stocks were the ugliest horse in the glue factory (tech and discretionary were not pretty either)...

Source: Bloomberg

'Most Shorted" stocks were monkeyhammered lower today, having now erased almost all the post-COVID-lockdown-puke short-squeeze gains...

Source: Bloomberg

Unprofitable tech was twatted again today - now trading below pre-COVID levels...

Source: Bloomberg

SPACs puked to Aug 2020 lows...

Source: Bloomberg

Crypto markets crashed hard today, accelerating losses from the weekend with Bitcoin and Ethereum down around 15%...

Source: Bloomberg

With Bitcoin barfed back below $31k (and below The Dow) for the first time since July 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

As Luna voted to lend $1.5bn to maintain Terra's dollar peg...

Bitcoin 'proxy stocks' were smashed lower today...

Source: Bloomberg

The USDollar chopped around all day and ended basically unchanged near 20-year highs...

Source: Bloomberg

Oil plunged as European officials softened threats of sanctions on Russia and China continued to threaten more lockdowns (even as cases slid)...

Gold also tumbled to its lowest close since mid-Feb...

But, while cryptos, commodities, stocks, were all clubbed like a baby seal, bonds were aggressively bid (after some weakness overnight).

The short-end massively outperformed today (2Y -14bps, 30Y -3bps), leaving 2s and 5s now significantly lower post-FOMC and 30Y notably higher...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, it seems stocks are finally starting to "price in" the hawkishness that STIRs have been seeing for weeks...

Source: Bloomberg

The question is - will The Fed fold first or will stocks fall all the way before they both rocket higher as Powell bends the knee (again)?