Bonds Bid, Breakevens Breakdown, As Dollar, Crypto, & Stocks Skid

Another day, another post-European Close dip-buying panic... but this time it failed to hold...

Overnight headlines from Japan (Olympics/Delta) and China (tech crackdown) started the ball rolling downhill. Small Caps managed to scramble briefly back into the green today but were immediately sold lower. Nasdaq managed to outperform on the day again but all indices were lower...

VIX topped 21 intraday...

The opening tumble in stocks was the 4th most widespread (in terms of breadth) in history...

Meme Stocks are having an ugly week but saw some dip buying in the middle of the day today...

Treasuries were bid once again with yields down for the 7th straight day (the longest streak since Nov 2018)...

With 10Y testing down to 1.24% handle overnight...

Flattening the yield curve dramatically...

And crushing breakevens...

All of which is "inconceivable" for many...

The dollar had a down day after testing stops from the payrolls spike...

Bitcoin had a bad day, but tested back up from its lows to $33k...

Ether was hit harder on the day...

Gold pumped and dumped and was unable to hold $1800...

After a couple of ugly days, oil prices rebounded today on a big crude inventory jump and record gasoline demand...

Bond and Oil vols are up notably but so are all asset classes...

Finally, we note that as yields have dropped globally, negative-yielding-debt volumes have picked up once again, supporting gold... but not crypto...

