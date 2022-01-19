Bonds & Bullion Surge As Equity Purge Escalates, Nasdaq Enters Correction

Today's market was brought to you by the number 1.90 (the exact reversal point of the 10Y Yield), and the words "sell the f**king rip" and "I love goooold..."

It was ugly again today in equity land despite every algo doing its best to ramp the shit out of stocks and ignite some momentum. Small Caps were clubbed like a baby seal every time they attempted to get their head above water. The last hour was a shitshow...

Nasdaq entered correction territory today, closing down over 10% from the highs...

As value outperforms growth once again (outperformed by an impressive +750bps YTD)...

...we’re seeing a "relatively" predictable playbook at a sector level with Tech, Comm Srvc, Discretionary dragging markets lower as investors are leaning into the perceived 'safety' of Consumer Staples and Utilities...

The S&P and Dow closed below the 100DMA, Nasdaq below its 200DMA (and Russell 2000 continues to charge lower from its 200DMA)...

Small Caps are now actually lower on a Year-over-Year basis (down 4.2%) and just suffered a 'death cross' - the first since the spring of 2020...

Bank stocks were mixed today with MS bouncing back a little (BofA opened notably higher but reversed it all) as the rest of the sector continued to slide...

AAPL closed below its 50DMA for the first time since October...

Unprofitable tech stocks are now down a perfect 50% from their record high

"Most Shorted" Stocks are down over 30% from the Nov 2021 highs (and is now down on a YoY basis)...

10Y Bund yield went positive for the first time since 2019...

Very strong 20Y auction helped push yields even lower on the day. The short-end underperformed with 2Y-1.5bps while the rest of the curve was down around 4-5bps...

10Y yields reversed perfectly today at 1.90% (TY $127)

The dollar extended yesterday's reversal off the YTD unch line...

Bitcoin was extremely choppy today but ended lower...

Gold surged back above $1840 - recovering all the losses since Omicron and the Powell Pivot plunge...

Oil continued its march higher, with WTI topping $86 passing Oct 2021 highs to reach back to 2014 (after the Turkey pipeline explosion) ahead of tonight's inventory data from API...

NatGas tumbled 6% today, testing back towards $4.00...

Finally, was today's rotation from stocks into bonds prompted by this...

TINA is dead!

The big question is - Will Powell fold?

Judging by today's dovish shift in Dec 2022 rate-expectations, traders are starting to bet on it