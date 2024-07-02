Bonds & Stocks Bid As Government Job Openings Suddenly Surge

Despite the near-perfect track record of downward revisions over the last 17 months, the market seemed buoyed today by a better than expected JOLTS print - which was juiced almost entirely by government jobs

And that was enough to send rate-cut expectations (dovishly) higher

Which pulled stocks and bonds higher in price...

In equity land, Nasdaq was the biggest gainer while Small Caps lagged

...as the energy-tech/AI pair continued to flip-flop (today's winner was tech over energy)...

TSLA had a big day, up almost 10% after beating expectations for deliveries (getting back towards unchanged for the year)...

Which helped lift the Mag7 to fresh record-er highs...

Treasury yields were lower across the curve with the belly outperforming (7Y -4bp[s, 2Y & 30Y -2bps)...

The dollar dived on the dovishness....

Gold traded sideways once again (despite the dollar weakness)...

Oil prices touched a new two-month highs before legging back down for the day with WTI holding around $83 into tonight's API data...

Having rallied back up to the scene of the Mt.Gox headline crime, Bitcoin slipped back lower today...

...despite 5 straight days of ETF inflows leading into this...

Finally, for the first time on over a year, macro-economic surprises have turned negative across every major region in the world...

Tim for The Fed to save the world (from Tyrannical Trump... with Simple Joe?)