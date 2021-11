Overnight gains in US equities have rapidly evaporated as the cash market opened, with Small Caps and Nasdaq leading the drop...

Bonds are also getting hammered...

Breakevens are screaming higher - to new record highs...

Gold is trading lower...

And Crypto is taking a hit...

And all of this is happening as the STIR market shifts increasingly hawkish

It is clear that Powell's "dovish" taper talk has utterly failed.