Stocks, Bonds, & Black Gold Battered In Ugly Week Ahead Of Fed

A relatively quiet (but weak) macro week (Jobs weak, inflation hot, surveys slump) and the pre-Fed blackout meant the combination of pre-holiday low liquidity and headline risk chopped market around intraday with stocks hurting (Small Caps and Big-Tech worst), bond yields higher (in the belly of the curve), and a bloodbath in black gold (as WTI fell to one-year lows).

US Macro Surprise data has drifted sideways for almost three months now - Goldilocks-like perhaps...

But amid the sparse macro data (claims, PPI etc), the market's expectations for The Fed's terminal rate was unchanged and the market's expectations for rate-cuts in H2 2023 also ended unchanged...

All the majors puked lower on the hotter than expected PPI this morning then the machines levitated things for a few hours until Europe was closed. Then the last 15 mins saw stocks puked to the lows of the day...

Small Caps were the week's worst performers (down 5%), followed by Nasdaq and S&P and The Dow was the prettiest horse in the glue factory...

The S&P 500 held above its 100DMA...

All sectors ended the week in the red with Energy by far the worst. Utes outperformed with a very small loss on the week...

Tech has been outperforming energy stocks since the start of November...

US Treasuries were sold hard today, erasing all of the week's gains for the long-bond, and leaving the rest of the curve notably higher in yield (belly underperforming)...

The yield curve (2s30s) ended flatter (more inverted) on the week, but barely after a big steepening day today post-PPI...

The dollar ended the week higher, but back in the range from Friday's payrolls pump and dump)...

Cryptos were broadly unchanged on the week, despite some intraday volatility (BTC up marginally, ETH down marginally)...

Bitcoin ended the week back above $17,000...

Oil prices are down 6 straight days, with WTI ending the week down over 12% with a $70 handle - its worst week since the first week of April - and back at one-year lows (-2% YoY, first decline since Jan 2021)...

As fund managers abandon black gold...

Gold ended the week unchanged, above $1800, while silver outperformed modestly...

Finally, will we get a sense of deja vu all over again next week when The Fed hikes?

Would that kind of downsing be enough to tighten financial conditions and allow Powell to lift his boot from the market's neck?