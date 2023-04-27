Bonds & VIX Dumped, Bitcoin & Stocks Pumped As Stagflation Signals Soar

Ugly growth (GDP), uglier inflation (Core PCE), ugliest housing data (pending home sales), and ugliest-er manufacturing sentiment (KC Fed)... but hey, META beat so BTFD in Mega-Cap Tech...

META is up 15% because their earnings dropped 20% but they mentioned AI 57 times.

That helped Nasdaq extend its outperformance (best day since Feb 2nd). The S&P managed a 2% gain before limped lower into the close and Small Caps were the solid runners up in the squeeze race today... The Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq all just took off as soon as cash trading opened...

Today's rampage saw S&P and Dow get back to even on the week while Small Caps lag as Nasdaq soars. Notably, S&P and Dow stalled perfectly at unch and held it, unable to push higher...

Nasdaq is back at recent highs...

There was a notable divergence between 0DTE VIX and 'Old' VIX (the latter offered as the former was bid)...

Under the hood, this had the smell of 0DTE call-buying and longer-dated put-covering (both implicitly positive delta and supporting the rally). Notably, later in the day, 0DTE saw major put-covering also as call-buying faded...

This was also notable, given the rise in 0DTE today. Ultra-short-dated options vol has been an early warning system for 'event risk' over the last year....

VIX1D Post! The CBOE has generously back-filled the data for a year. And in the process, they've made it easy to illustrate a theme we followed closely over this time period, namely that "event risk" was priced into ultra-short dated SPX vol as a function of FOMC and CPI day pic.twitter.com/yRwHpm3BaK — Alpha_Ex_LLC (@Alpha_Ex_LLC) April 26, 2023

Treasuries were clubbed like a baby seal today with the short-end underperforming. 30Y yield is almost back to unchanged on the week (while the short-end remains notably lower)...

2Y back above 4.00%...

And the yield curve (2s10s) flattened significantly...

The dollar slipped modestly lower today, back to unchanged on the week...

Bitcoin rebounded from last night's Mt.Gox fake news FUD crash

Oil prices managed small gains today but in context to the clubbing of the last few days, meh...

Spot Gold rallied back above $2000 overnight, only to be sold back below it as US GDP hit...

Finally, as Bloomberg notes, the concurrent breakdown in copper and the Dow Jones Transportation Average is a telling sign that expectations for an economic hard landing have some merit.

Additionally, the copper-to-gold ratio which is nearing its 2022 lows, pointing to a brewing economic storm if the path of least resistance remains down.

Hard-landing and inflation incoming!