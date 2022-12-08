Border Patrol Agents Eviscerate Biden For Saying He's Got "More Important Things" To Worry About

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden declared Tuesday that he has “more important things” to worry about than visiting the border, despite the fact that he was in Arizona anyway for an appearance.

It started with the White House attempting to avoid the issue altogether:

Then Fox News reporter Peter Doocy outright asked Biden why he wasn’t going to check on the border despite being only a few miles away.

Watch:

Biden skipped checking out the border, instead visiting visit a computer chip plant.

Here is the “more important thing” Biden was referring to. A thing Biden clearly has zero understanding of:

Joe Biden reminding America that he isn't with it.



"It will construct a second fab here in Phoenix to build chips, three nano chips, three nano chip, chips that are three nano. Anyway, you know what I'm saying. Nano Nono, I don't know." pic.twitter.com/LRLybudhto — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 6, 2022

As we have repeatedly highlighted, there is an all our crisis on the border that is about to get even worse:

Border patrol agents were not impressed, with one commenting to the Daily Caller “MORE IMPORTANT THINGS? This is HIS disaster, he created this catastrophe. The border crisis is a total breach of National Security. Give me a fucking break…I can’t wait for this clown to be out of office.”

Another Border agent charged that Biden’s comments betray “another example of how delusional he is.”

“It’s in their narrative to downplay the destabilization of the U.S. What could possibly be more important than criminals and terrorists infiltrating the country and tens of thousands of fentanyl overdoses, mostly being young adults,” the agent added.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd added “The President’s most fundamental job is the safety and security of the American people. He’s failing. With a record number of people and dangerous drugs flowing across our borders, the President owes it to this country to go to the border and develop a strategy of security.”

“Unfortunately, President Biden’s record speaks for itself. He cares more about politics than American lives,” Judd asserted.

