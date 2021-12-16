"Bored Ape" NFT Sells For Just 1% Of Expected $300,000 Price Tag After Fat Finger Listing

It isn't just the trading world where fat finger mistakes can happen - they also can happen in the NFT universe.

Such was the case this week when a non-fungible token was sold by a trader for 1% of its supposed $300,000 price, according to Bloomberg.

The NFT, which was part of a collection of 10,000 pieces called The Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, was supposed to sell for 75 ETH (~about $300,000) but instead wound up selling for just 0.75 ETH.

The piece was quickly sold as soon as the listing mistake hit the open market.

“Just like that, $250,000 was gone," the seller wrote on Twitter. “I instantly saw the error as my finger clicked the mouse but a bot sent a transaction with over 8 ether of gas fees so it was instantly sniped before I could click cancel.”

The piece was part of a collection owned by "an exclusive club", according to the report, that includes celebrities like NBA star Steph Curry and late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

It has since been relisted for 85 ETH, or about $320,000.