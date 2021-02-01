The Brokers Are Breaking... Again
Update (1001 ET): The list of discount brokerage houses experiencing issues and outages this morning continues to expand. Add Charles Schwab to the mix.
* * *
With another day of most shorted stocks ramping higher, most notably the squeeze in silver, users of multiple discount retail brokerages are reporting issues or outages.
Brokers are breaking— zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 1, 2021
Downdetector reports Fidelity, E-Trade, Robinhood, and Ameritrade are experiencing issues and outages as the US cash session opens up.
Timeline of issues and outages at Robinhood.
On a geographic basis, the issues and outages with Robinhood are widespread.
Reuters' Most Shorted Index jumped more than 2% this morning.