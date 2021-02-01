print-icon

The Brokers Are Breaking... Again

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Feb 01, 2021 - 9:49

Update (1001 ET): The list of discount brokerage houses experiencing issues and outages this morning continues to expand. Add Charles Schwab to the mix. 

With another day of most shorted stocks ramping higher, most notably the squeeze in silver, users of multiple discount retail brokerages are reporting issues or outages. 

Downdetector reports Fidelity, E-Trade, Robinhood, and Ameritrade are experiencing issues and outages as the US cash session opens up. 

Timeline of issues and outages at Robinhood. 

On a geographic basis, the issues and outages with Robinhood are widespread. 

Reuters' Most Shorted Index jumped more than 2% this morning. 

 

