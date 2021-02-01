The Brokers Are Breaking... Again

Update (1001 ET): The list of discount brokerage houses experiencing issues and outages this morning continues to expand. Add Charles Schwab to the mix.

* * *

With another day of most shorted stocks ramping higher, most notably the squeeze in silver, users of multiple discount retail brokerages are reporting issues or outages.

Brokers are breaking — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 1, 2021

Downdetector reports Fidelity, E-Trade, Robinhood, and Ameritrade are experiencing issues and outages as the US cash session opens up.

Timeline of issues and outages at Robinhood.

On a geographic basis, the issues and outages with Robinhood are widespread.

Reuters' Most Shorted Index jumped more than 2% this morning.