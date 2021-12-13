'Bubble' Markets Busted, Retail Faves Routed, Bitcoin At Key Support

Is the reality of a tightening Fed really starting to sink in?

The market has priced a full rate-hike in for June 2022 (which means the taper is expected to accelerate from the current pace)...

'Bubble' markets are tanking...

'Retail favorites' are suffering big time...

The broad market indices are finally losing momentum (with AAPL unable to tag the $3 trillion level today)...

Bitcoin has broken down to its 200DMA...

...and just as a Hindenburg Omen strikes...

Sparking a dive into safe-haven long-bonds...

It appears the silence from the doves at The Eccles Building is deafening... and the markets will keep going down until the central planners start to squawk.