'Build Bears Bigger' - S&P 500 Plunges 20% From Record Highs

3rd time's the charm...

Having tried and failed twice before in the last week, the S&P 500 has broken down below the 'Maginot Line' of 3855 and officially entered 'bear market territory' - trading down at its lowest since March 2021...

Next stop 3815 (Fib 38.2% retrace of the post-COVID rally)...

The S&P joins the Russell 2000 (-28%) and Nasdaq (-30%) in bear market with The Dow down 16%...

While we know that President Biden doesn't watch the stock market like his predecessor (or so he says), we do...

How much more pain will Powell endure?