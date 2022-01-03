"Business Is Very Good" - Let's Go Brandon Store Chain Expands As Biden's Approval Rating Plunges

The growing "Let's Go, Brandon" movement has expanded into a booming retail chain selling anti-President Biden merchandise. Business is thriving, and the small retail chain has big plans across the New England region.

FOX Business spoke Let's Go Brandon store owner Keith Lambert, who is opening two new locations in Salisbury and Cape Cod, Massachusetts, increasing locations from eight to 10. Soaring demand for political merchandise comes as the Biden administration's approval rating tumbled back to near record lows.

"A customer came into one of our locations [Tuesday] and bought a Let's Go Brandon sticker and went out to his car and stuck it over his Biden sticker," Lambert said. "And that was it, he was just like, 'I'm done with this guy.'"

"People have buyer's remorse," he added. "Business is very, very good right now."

The Let's Go Brandon movement is a unique response to many Americans' discontent with the media and the Biden administration. The slogan is a modern equivalent of "Yankee Doodle Dandy" used by the colonists to show their defiance against England.

Let's Go Brandon movement began on Oct. 2. Race-car driver Brandon Brown won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race. During the interview, NBC reporter Kelli Stavast's questions were drowned out by "F*** Joe Biden" chants. Stavast was quick to declare, "you can hear the chants from the crowd, 'Let's go, Brandon!"

For months, the war cry has taken the nation by storm (see: here & here). People are fed up with the media and, most importantly, the Biden administration. Lambert said the community response to his stores has mainly been positive, but there's always angry liberals that bombard the store with negative reviews online and message him death threats.

Lambert's said he began losing trust with Biden after the botched exit of Afghanistan and the border crisis.

"His decision-making is not good," he said. "I don't think he's doing the job that he should be doing, and I'm not happy with it, just like a lot of other people are not happy with it."

Lambert said when Biden leaves office, he's not worried about anti-liberal merchandise going out of fashion.

"Liberals always get so upset, so there's always going to be a slogan, a phrase, and the Trump brand isn't going anywhere. People still buy lots of Trump merchandise, and especially if he runs again, I'm sure we'll be able to stay open and keep moving with that stuff," he said.

Let's Go Brandon is a rallying cry of defiance and is a way for many to tell both the president and the media to "mind the music and the step" because they are marching to a different tune than the American people.