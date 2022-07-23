Cadillac Reveals New $300,000 Electric Sedan

"Celestiq has arrived, bringing to life Cadillac's purest expression of design and innovation. A defining statement of a true Cadillac flagship," Cadillac tweeted Friday morning while unveiling new images of its $300,000 ultra-luxury electric sedan.

The Celestiq is Cadillac's first major attempt to reclaim its decades-old slogan "Standard of the World" with a handcrafted luxury sedan equipped with an all-wheel-drive electric powertrain capable of a +300-mile driving range and packed with groundbreaking technologies (including a hands-free assisted-driving system).

"Those vehicles represented the pinnacle of luxury in their respective eras, and helped make Cadillac the standard of the world," Tony Roma, chief engineer of the Celestiq. "The Celestiq show car — also a sedan, because the configuration offers the very best luxury experience — builds on that pedigree and captures the spirt of arrival they expressed," Tony Roma, chief engineer of the Celestiq, said in a statement.

Cadillac plans to produce only 500 Celestiqs per year in an $81 million facility at GM's Global Technology Center in Warren, Michigan.

We noted ahead of today's preview that the luxury sedan is scheduled to go into production by late 2023.

Cadillac did not release details about Celestiq's range, performance, or other metrics.

Cadillac appears to be reimagining the future of American luxury, though it's still a Cadillac...