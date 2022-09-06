California's 2035 EV Mandate Being Debated In More Than Dozen States

More than a dozen states are now debating whether to adopt California's radical green vehicle initiative, which bans all gasoline-powered new car sales by 2035.

Fox News reported seventeen states could soon be on a path to follow the Golden State's emission standards.

Several of the 17 states are likely to move forward with the plan, including Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, and Vermont. California's restrictions are the strictest in the country, mandating that all new vehicles run on either electricity or hydrogen by 2035.

Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, the District of Columbia, and Rhode Island are other states that might consider the new emission standards.

Meanwhile, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Virginia are three states rebelling against rapidly moving toward electric vehicles.

The problem with states mandating future new car sales to be 100% electric in 13 years is that power grids will need a drastic upgrade to handle the millions of new EVs. Consider California. There are more than a million plug-in vehicles registered in the state, and in the last week, utility officials requested EV owners not to charge their vehicles due to a menacing heatwave.

Without a power grid overhaul to reliable on-demand clean energy, such as nuclear, grids across the country will be under extreme duress in the future of increased EVs on roads, leading to instability issues and frequent blackouts, similar to a third world country (or California).

Forcing everyone to depend on a battery without a grid overhaul sounds like a catastrophe waiting to happen.

Let's hope this 2030 prediction doesn't play out: