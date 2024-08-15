print-icon
Can The Fed Defend Cutting Rates With NSA Jobless Claims Near Record Lows?

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024 - 01:10 PM

The ongoing normalization of jobless claims in Texas - post Hurricane Beryl...

Source: Bloomberg

...has pulled initial jobless claims down dramatically. On a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, initial claims are basically at multi-decade lows...

Source: Bloomberg

Continuing claims inched lower but remain above the 1.8mm Maginot Line...

Source: Bloomberg

How will The Fed defend rate-cuts with jobless claims (if you can believe them) near record lows?

