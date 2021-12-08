Canada Forced To Tap Its "Emergency" Maple Syrup Reserves

You've heard of the strategic petroleum reserve - but have you heard of Canada's emergency strategic maple syrup reserve?

The country has been forced to tap into its "emergency" reserves, according to BBC, amidst a historic global supply shortage.

The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP), which the BBC article actually refers to as "the so-called OPEC of maple syrup", has released about 22 million kg of "reserve" syrup from its emergency larder, the report says.

This amounts to about half the total it holds in reserve. It marks the first time in three years that the reserve has been used.

Helene Normandin of QMSP told US public radio: "That's why the reserve is made, to never miss maple syrup. And we won't miss maple syrup!"

83 million kg of maple syrup was produced worldwide and 60m kg came from Quebec in 2021, the report says.

"Maple sap is tapped directly from sugar maple trees and boiled to concentrate it into maple syrup," it continues. "It's painstaking work and is highly dependent on the weather."

Quebec produces about 33% of the world's maple syrup.