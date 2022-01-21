Canadian Mailman With Immunocompromised Wife Sent Home For Wearing N95 Mask While Working

In what can only be described as further proof that our Covid psychosis is nowhere near being over, reports surfaced this week that a Canada Post mail carrier was sent home from his job on Monday because he was wearing an N95 mask.

The problem? It wasn't a company-mandated cloth mask - it was actually a better one.

Mail carrier Corey Gallagher told CTV News in Winnipeg: "Right away a supervisor came up to me and told me I can't wear that mask. I didn't really understand, I thought it was a joke at first, like 'Why can't I wear this when the ones you are providing are cloth.'"

While he was sorting mail in the morning "multiple supervisors" came over to him and told him he couldn't wear the mask he had. Meanwhile, the Omicron variant of Covid has been widely found to elude cloth masks.

"I still didn't change my mask, went about my day, just kind of ignored it. Went out, delivered my mail, came back and then it was the same thing, only this time it was the head superintendent saying I can't," Gallagher said.

On the next day, he showed up wearing the same mask and was sent home after refusing to wear a company mask.

Canada Post, of course, deferred to "the science" and told CTV that they follow recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Canada, who "supports people wearing non-medical masks that have at least two layers of woven fabric with a third middle layer of filter fabric or a disposable mask."

"The company fully supports these guidelines and therefore requires all employees to wear a Canada Post-supplied face covering, which is either a reusable cloth face covering or a disposable medical mask," Canada Post told CTV.

Gallagher told CTV his wife is immunocompromised and he has a child who is not old enough to be vaccinated.

Jan Simpson, national president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, concluded: “The Union has asked Canada Post to provide N95 masks or suitable alternatives to all postal workers, and at the very least, allow those who’ve purchased their own N95 or KN95 masks to wear them. As COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly, Canada Post Corporation should be doing everything in its power to protect postal workers, who continue to help people stay home and stay safe.”

This is your taxpayer dollars at work, Canadians...