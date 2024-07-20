Carnegie Mellon University Prof Says Trump Assassination Attempt Was "Staged" Like "Stupid Tubi Movie Set"

By Emma Arns of CampusReform

A professor at Carnegie Mellon University took to social media after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump and suggested that the shooting was “staged,” suggesting that the shooter was part of a “stupid show.”

Uju Anya, an associate professor of second language acquisition at Carnegie Mellon University, made the comments just hours after the attempted assassination.

“People dying doesn’t make the attack any less staged. Someone who thought the attack was real could’ve killed others trying to prevent harm. Also, someone could’ve shot the shooter to hide the plot,” associate professor of second language acquisition, Uju Anya, tweeted. “Politicians kill all the time and kill many more people to steal power,” she added. “And people died behind this farce. Actual people’s lives gone for them to stage this stupid show.”

Anya currently teaches and conducts research primarily “examining race, gender, sexual, and social class identities in new language learning through the experiences of African American students,” according to her website.

“It was staged. Like a stupid Tubi movie set in the Bronx with palm trees in the background,” she added. “They lie, and people die. That’s exactly what they do. That’s the record. Whatever ‘attack’ on him they set up to stoke his followers’ fears and sentiments, threat and persecution has now cost lives,” Anya said.

When an X user commented “someone is dead,” Anya responded, “a dead person can’t reveal the setup.”

Trump was grazed by a bullet Saturday at his Pennsylvania rally. The gunman was taken down by Trump’s Secret Service team, and Corey Comperatore, an attendee, was killed.

Anya considers herself an “antiracist” a “feminist” and an ally of the LGBT+ community, as referenced in her X account biography.

She is also the author of two books, “Racialized identities in second language learning” and “Racial equity on college campuses”.

Campus Reform has reached out to Anya and Carnegie Mellon University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.