Carnival Cruise Ship Catches Fire In Caribbean 

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, May 26, 2022 - 04:00 PM

Footage on Twitter shows black smoke and flames billowing from a Carnival cruise ship's smokestack docked at Grand Turk Island in Turks and Caicos.

"Carnival Freedom's emergency response team quickly activated and extinguished a fire inside the ship's funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk. All guests and crew are safe, and the ship's guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore. We continue to assess the situation," Carnival Cruise Line tweeted

Cruisemapper shows Carnival Freedom departed Port Canaveral, Florida, on May 23 and is on a five-day voyage around the Eastern Caribbean. 

Footage posted on Twitter shows the cruise ship fire. 

Carnival has launched an investigation into what caused the fire.  

