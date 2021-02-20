Cascend: Data Shows Wind-Power Was Chief Culprit Of Texas Grid Collapse

With the worst of the Texas power crisis now behind us, the blame and fingerpointing begins, and while the jury is still out whose actions (or lack thereof) may have led to the deadly and widespread blackouts that shocked Texas this week, Cascend Strategy writes that "in case there was any doubt why the Texas grid collapsed, the data is clear"

Wind failed as “Ice storms knocked out nearly half the wind-power generating capacity of Texas on Sunday as a massive deep freeze across the state locked up wind turbine generators, creating an electricity generation crisis."

Natural gas made up the difference for a while

But then everything else followed down

Some more detail from Cascend which lays out the events of this week in sequence:

A massive cold snap drove demand for electricity well beyond normal levels

Wind power failed to deliver it’s expected power – almost 40% of expected power – in part due to lack of winterized wind turbines





Natural gas (as always) made up the difference...





but then suffered from lack of supply from non-winterized delivery

Coal and nuclear both underperformed, but not by much, due to non-winterized equipment

Solar underperformed for a few days but is back, although is far too intermittent to help without storage except during heat waves

And Texas’ grid couldn’t buy enough power from neighbors to make up the difference

Nor are power producers required to keep a reserve of power

The simple 5-step solution according to Cascend:

Winterize equipment

Require power reserve

Connect the Texas grid better

Add solar with storage (storage is key)

And add more natural gas

