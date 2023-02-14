Catalytic Converter Stolen From The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile In Las Vegas

Is nothing sacred anymore?

This has to be the question many Americans are asking themselves after the catalytic converter was stolen out of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Las Vegas this past week.

The iconic vehicle was parked at a Sonesta Suites when "thieves apparently made off with the catalytic converter", according to CBS 8 Las Vegas. Mechanics were forced to install a “temporary” catalytic converter, the report says, in order to get the vehicle started.

The "Wienermobile crew" nearly missed a crucial 10AM appearance they were scheduled to make the day they discovered the theft.

Mechanics that worked on the vehicle expressed their surprise. "A hot dog truck, no way. Imagine like a huge hot dog in the middle of your bay. There’s all these other trucks and you got to work on this,” one told CBS.

Joseph Rodriguez, parts administrator for the Penske shop the vehicle was towed to, spoke about the catalytic converter theft problem: “It’s been going on for a couple of years now. Last summer especially, it was like two to three months to get one.”

He also said the repairs are tedious: “There’s gaskets there that you need to reseal the converter, and then there’s sensors all along that area to regulate the heat and temperature of the system. Those are all gone as well. They tear that apart to get to what they want.”

2,600 catalytic converter thefts were reported in the Las Vegas area in 2022, up 72% from the year prior.