Catherine Austin Fitts Exposes The Central Bank Digital Currency Prison

By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Catherine Austin Fitts (CAF), Publisher of The Solari Report, financial expert and former Assistant Secretary of Housing (Bush 41 Admin.), says the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is much easier said than done. There is a monster fight behind the scenes between commercial banks and central banks.

CAF explains, “You have bubbled an entire economy, and now you are bringing out something (CBDC) that could shrink the bubble dramatically, and it can put a lot of banks out of the game and out of the business..."

"If the central banks are going to compete directly for retail accounts, it’s going to shrink the fees and business for a lot of banks. You are talking about cutting their income or putting them out of business. So, CBDC is highly controversial. One reason is people are beginning to wake up and realize, oh, I am no longer an insider. CBDC is going to turn me into a slave, and they are going to be able to take all my assets. You think they could lock you down during the pandemic? The CBDC is the ultimate lockdown tool, and they can lock anyone down whenever they feel like it.”

The Fed’s biggest fear is losing control of the financial system. CAF says,

“The Fed is scared to death of the global debt growth model, and they kept this model going by growing the debt more and more and more. Now, interest rates are accelerating in a way . . . it shrinks your productivity. So, the pie that is supporting the debt, is shrinking.... This is a coup model just like in Ukraine. You push all the people out or you kill them. You have war conditions so you can pick everything up cheap. You can do this with government money to ‘help’ Ukraine. No, it is government money to help the insiders to buy Ukraine, control Ukraine, own Ukraine.”

CAF says if you want to fight against the CBDC, then start spending cash every day instead of electronic payments. CAF started with “Spend cash on Friday,” and it took off. CAF says,

“Cash Friday became cash every day. You know why? It was so successful. We get these incredible stories... hundreds and hundreds of stories of people starting to engage with their local businesses about what are we going to do about all of this? It starts with cash because businesses pay 3% on their credit card fees. . . . This can be the difference between making a profit or a loss if everybody pays cash.”

CAF also talks about more ways coming where you can pay in gold and silver coins. CAF tells us why gold and silver should be core investments and why she likes silver more than gold. CAF tells us why she is not worried about the threat of nuclear war, what the NATO plan is for Russia and why it’s backfiring.

CAF also talks about why the Second Amendment is the biggest block to digital currency prison and why she thinks “2023 is a pivotal year for freedom and opportunity.”

There is much more in the 55-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with the Publisher of The Solari Report, Catherine Austin Fitts for 3.4.23.

There is much free information on Solari.com. You can search for all the free information CAF talked about by using the search box in the upper right-hand corner on the homepage of Solari.com.