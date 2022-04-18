Cathie Wood Says ARK Will Open Source More Of Its Financial Models

On Sunday, famed investor Cathie Wood of ARK Invest said she planned on "open sourcing" more of her firm's financial models, in an attempt to share their vision "of companies with exponential growth opportunities".

To which Wall Street likely replied, "No, God, please! We've suffered enough!"

Wood, who has "open sourced" the firm's Tesla models before (only to have them promptly disassembled and critiqued by actual financial analysts), also raised her price target on Tesla to $4,600 by 2026 and a valuation of $5 trillion, MSN reported this weekend.

Because...well...why not?

“Ark Invest will ‘open source’ many more of our models, particularly those for companies whose exponential growth opportunities are not well understood, during the next few months,” Wood wrote to her adoring legion of fans on twitter.

Earlier this month, Wood once again doubled down on her strategies on CNBC, stating she was confident that ARKK could return a 50% compounded annual rate of return over the next five years and crowing that her firm could be staring at “very big exponential growth opportunities”.

Recall, back in February, we also wrote that Wood was looking to conveniently start a new fund that limits how quickly her investors can exit.

ARK Investment Management filed back in February "for a closed-ended 'interval' fund that would expand her flagship strategy into harder-to-trade assets," like those in less liquid markets, Yahoo! Finance reported.

Called the ARK Venture Fund, her new fund will target “illiquid securities and securities in which no secondary market is readily available, including those of private companies.”

Just the type of strategy you have to have in your playbook with the market in its largest bubble in years and the Fed offering up a rate hike pin.