CBC Called Out For Using Mannequins In Hospital Beds For October Story About How ICUs Work

The CBC Edmonton was caught red-handed last month using a mannequin in a hospital bed as background footage for a story on how an ICU has been operating during the pandemic.

Even better, the mannequin, shown below in what looks like a hospital bed, wasn't even filmed inside of an ICU, according to the National Post, who republished a spin of the even from the "Reuters Fact Check Team" later in October.

The CBC report was initially released on October 2 and included "interviews and a demonstration featuring a mannequin of how an ICU facility differs from other hospital wards," the National Post report said.

Users quickly noticed the mannequin and started to point it out on social media, in Tweets like this one:

It’s called fraud but because it’s media they get a pass



Look very closely 🤨 pic.twitter.com/7KBQdNxIjK — Frank McVeety (@Franktmcveety) October 10, 2021

“It’s called fraud but because it’s media they get a pass Look very closely," one person wrote.

The segment that the video was used for was originally labeled: “It’s real. It’s dangerous’: What it’s like in an ICU ward”.

Prior to the mannequins becoming a topic of discussion, the description of the reporting read: “Respiratory therapist Crystal Grette and Christy Raymond, dean of the faculty of nursing at MacEwan University, explain what makes an ICU bed and ward different, and what patients should expect if they end up in one.”

On October 11, CBC Edmonton issued an update to the description which said: “Some of the images in this video are from inside hospitals and as such are identified as being provided by [Alberta Health Service]. The other clinical footage, including video of mannequins in beds, was recorded by CBC Edmonton in September 2021 at training facilities at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and MacEwan University, where students learn using realistic hospital simulations.”

"Intensive care settings are not settings you want to be [in]." With so much discussion around Alberta's ICU bed numbers, we asked two experts what makes ICU beds different - and what patients can expect if transferred into one. #yeg pic.twitter.com/pcOtnHL17a — CBC Edmonton (@CBCEdmonton) October 1, 2021

“With so much focus on Alberta’s available ICU beds, we spoke with two experts about what actually MAKES an ICU bed different and what patients can expect when they get moved to an intensive care ward," a description of the video on Facebook reads.

The mannequin footage was also later used in a news report on October 7, the National Post wrote.

A CBC spokesperson told Reuters: “On October 1st and 2nd, CBC Edmonton ran two stories describing the realities of being in an ICU ward and the strain on nursing staff. Unable to bring our cameras into a hospital ICU ward, we shot footage at two training facilities which was then used for illustrative purposes. In the October 1 story, which was then posted to our website here ( here ), it was not clearly identified as training footage and it should have been. We have since clarified that.”