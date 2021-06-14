Vast Majority Of Democrats Support Employers Forcing Workers To Get COVID Jab, New Poll Finds

The most significant challenge in fighting the virus pandemic has been the political polarization on public health measures. A new CBS News-YouGov poll released Sunday shows Democrats and Republicans remain deeply divided on an employee's right to either chose or waive the right to be administered a vaccine.

CBS News-YouGov poll asked 2,300 adults in the US between June 8-10 a series of questions about today's environment in a post-pandemic world. One of the fascinating questions respondents were asked was:

"Suppose a private business or employer wants to mandate that its workers get coronavirus vaccines, in order to return to work. allowed to mandate vaccines for its employees, or not be allowed to mandate vaccines for its employees?"

In an increasingly polarizing world, accelerated by the virus and vaccines, 79% of Democrats agreed that employers should be able to force their workers to get vaxxed. In contrast, only 39% of Republicans approved of vaccine mandates at work. The overall response was 56%-44% in support of forced jabs by employers

Most employers are encouraging employees to get the jab, while some are requiring it. The legal risks of this mandate are quickly developing, but employers continue to stand their ground.

Robin Samuel, an attorney with Baker McKenzie in Los Angeles, told CNN that the law on mandatory vaccinations "is rapidly evolving and differs significantly from place to place."

On Saturday, US District Court Judge Lynn Hughes dismissed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist Hospital by employees who rejected mandatory jabs.

While Democrats are okay with large corporations forcing workers to get the experimental jabs that aren't even FDA approved but are authorized under the Emergency Use Authorization, Republicans say businesses shouldn't force people to serve as human guinea pigs.

If you thought the US had a polarized society before the virus pandemic, division amongst political parties has been thrown into hyperdrive in a post-pandemic world.