Charging Tesla May Have Caused Australian House Fire, Killed Family Cat

Stop us if you've heard this story before: a Tesla spontaneously combusts and causes tons of collateral damage in destroying surrounding property. While we don't know about you, the story sure sounds familiar to us - it feels like we've written it dozens of times over the last few years.

The latest example comes from Australia, where a home was "partially destroyed" and a "family cat left dead" after it caught fire. The incident took place in Sydney and the blaze "could have been started by a charging Tesla", according to News.au.

The fire first started in the attached garage to a house in Southwest Sydney, police said.

A firefighter at the scene told News.au: “The fire destroyed the garage and two vehicles inside. The fire has travelled through to the house and destroyed the kitchen.”

Forensic examination of the premises is set to begin this week.

"Early reports" are suggesting that a charging Tesla may have started the blaze, News.au wrote. "A family cat has been killed and a home destroyed," they wrote.

We'll monitor developments in this story this week...