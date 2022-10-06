Tyson Joins Chicago Corporate Exodus; Moves "All Employees" To Arkansas

Companies are finding it increasingly difficult to operate in the Chicago metropolitan area after progressive policies and defunding the police rhetoric have transformed the area into a violent mess. The latest company with operations in Chicago to run towards the exit door is America's top meat company, Tyson Foods Inc.

Tyson announced Wednesday plans to move "all its corporate team members from the Chicago, Downers Grove, and Dakota Dunes area corporate locations to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas."

"The move will foster closer collaboration, enhance team member agility and enable faster decision-making, positioning Tyson to win with its team members, customers, and consumers. Team members will begin the phased relocation in early 2023," Tyson continued in a statement.

Bloomberg pointed out that 1,000 employees from downtown Chicago and surrounding regional offices, as well as those in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, will be relocated to Springdale.

Donnie King, President & CEO of Tyson, said the move was about bringing their corporate team closer "together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value."

Even though Tyson and King say the move is to enhance their corporate team, it comes as an exodus of companies is leaving Chicago due to out-of-control violent crime and high taxes.

Weeks ago, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said Chicago is a "city in crisis" and that recruiting is especially challenging at the company's downtown headquarters.

"It has become increasingly difficult to operate a global business out of the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois," Kempczinski said.

A Tyson spokesperson told Bloomberg the transition out of Chicago wasn't related to crime or high taxes. Yeah, okay...

Over the summer, billionaire Ken Griffin announced he was moving Citadel's headquarters from Chicago to Miami. He likened the city to "Afghanistan, on a good day, and that's a problem," adding bullet holes riddled the building he lived in.

Boeing and Caterpillar have also announced the move of a corporate headquarters from Illinois in the past two months.

Meanwhile, as the exodus of businesses and people is only gaining momentum from the failed liberal city (and state), the mayor of Chicago continues to party on: