Chilean Migrants Charged In String Of Multi-Million Dollar NFL Player Heists

We wonder if Taylor Swift still has Travis Kelce voting Democrat...

After all, it is now being reported that Chilean migrants were at the center of a string of heists that stung NFL players like Kelce, along with Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

A newly unsealed federal complaint reveals that since October 2024, a South American Theft Group (SATG) has been breaking into the homes of NFL and NBA players while they were away for games, according to Fox News.

The complaint says: "In many circumstances, professional sports teams will publicize their schedules and locations of their games, making it easy for the SATG to know when a particular athlete on a particular professional sports team will be away from his residence."

The Fox News report says that newly unsealed federal complaint adds four more suspects to a group accused of nationwide burglaries targeting professional athletes.

Authorities say the suspects, part of a South American Theft Group (SATG), conducted extensive surveillance on their targets, sometimes posing as groundskeepers or delivery workers. A photo released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office shows them posing with stolen goods, with one suspect wearing Kansas City Chiefs gear.

The complaint details burglaries of multiple NFL and NBA players, including Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on Oct. 5 and 7, 2024, as well as Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis on Nov. 2, 2024. "This is a place I've considered home," Portis posted after the burglary. "While I was at my game yesterday, I had a home invasion, and they took most of my prized possessions."

Three of the suspects have also been charged in the December burglary of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home. The complaint mentions similar incidents involving a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, a Cincinnati Bengals player, and a Memphis Grizzlies player, though their names were not disclosed.

All seven defendants face charges of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

Following the arrests, the NFL issued a security alert warning players that professional athletes have become "increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups." The memo advised players to enhance home security and avoid sharing real-time updates or displaying valuables online.