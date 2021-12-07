China Shifts To An Easing Mode While "Ex-China" Is On A Tightening Path

One week after we reported that Beijing had capitulating, urging "Local Govts To Unleash Debt Flood As Cities Begin Backstopping Property Developers" this was confirmed overnight when Goldman reported that the latest Politburo meeting and RRR cut indicated that indeed China's policymakers have focused on stabilizing growth by shifting to an easing mode. This is consistent with Goldman's below consensus expectations as its 4.8% real GDP forecast for next year has already embedded moderately easier domestic macro policy in 2022 vs. 2021. Given the latest policy signals, the bank expects another RRR cut in Q1 next year. But although the 1-year LPR rate may drop 5bp on the back of the July and December RRR cuts, Goldman still does not expect policy rates (OMO and MLF) to change. Finally, while the recent dovish signals have reduced left-tail risk to next year's GDP growth, continued property market turmoils including the technical default of Evergrande remain the key to watch in the coming months.

Here are the key points from China's long-overdue dovish relent which will spark a huge surge in China's credit impulse:

Policy news after the 6th Plenum in early November have been dovish (Exhibit 1). Most importantly, the December Politburo meeting put emphasis on supporting the property market and stabilizing growth amidst the significant slowdown in housing activity and considerably below-trend growth year-to-date (<3% annualized rate vs. 5-6% potential growth). For example, the word “stability” (稳) appeared 9 times in this year’s Politburo meeting readout vs. 3 times last year. The word “housing” (房) appeared 5 times this year vs. only 1 time last year. “Anti-monopoly" (反垄断) and "preventing disorderly expansion of capital" (防止资本无序扩张), which made appearance in last year's December Politburo meeting, are no longer included this year. While the broader directions of “housing is for living in, not for speculation” and improving regulatory frameworks are unlikely to change, with the PBOC announcing RRR cut and State Council meeting stating accelerating local government special bond issuance, domestic macro policy has clearly shifted to an easing mode.