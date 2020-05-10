China Unveils Pandemic-Fighting T1-Smart-Glasses That "See" People's Temperatures In Real-Time

A Chinese startup that develops augmented-reality glasses for everyday use, or for other applications such as in manufacturing and gaming, has tweaked one of its products with a thermal sensor to create pandemic glasses. Such glasses can detect possible COVID-19 carriers by scanning body temperatures.

The pandemic glasses are called T1 glasses and are developed by Hangzhou-based startup Rokid. The glasses help the wearer screen for symptoms that are common among late-stage COVID-19 carriers such as high body temperatures, reported Reuters.

Rokid Vice President Xiang Wenjie said demand has surged for the augmented-reality glasses with 1,000 pairs purchased by governments, industrial parks, and schools.

"Apart from fixed temperature measurement, T1 can provide portable, distant, and prompt temperature checking, which would be a great help," Xiang said.

The glasses have an infrared sensor and a camera that allow the wearer to "see" peoples' temperatures. Upgraded versions are coming, will enable the wearer to take multiple readings at once in public areas.

The evolution of scanning people with handheld or fixed thermal cameras will eventually transition to pandemic glasses, this is already happening at one corporate center in Hangzhou.

"With more new products coming out, especially these glasses, we think we can use them to conduct contactless temperature measurement, they are very efficient when faced with a big crowd of people," said Jin Keli, president of Greentown Property Management.

Pandemic glasses could be something Amazon might want to look into, considering it is outfitting its warehouses with fixed thermal cameras to monitor employees' temperatures.

We can now envision the future: Pandemic drones circling above with thermal sensors, searching for COVID-19 carriers while law enforcement officers on the ground wearing pandemic glasses do the same.

Please return us to a pre-corona world! The Post-corona world is dystopic as the surveillance state is being ushered in. It's only a matter of time before people start wearing clothing that blocks their heat signatures from thermal sensors.