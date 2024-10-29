Citadel’s Griffin: "Expectation Today Trump Wins White House"

At Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative summit, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin and Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman shared their views on the upcoming US presidential election, which is now just six days away.

"The expectation today is that Donald Trump will win the White House," Griffin told the panel at Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative summit, adding, "We are at that moment of peak uncertainty. It is a race that Trump is favored to win, but it is almost a coin toss."

During the same panel discussion, Schwarzman weighed in on US politics, indicating, "I don't know who's going to win the presidency ... but it appears Trump is in a much better base of knowledge of how that job works and how to be efficient and effective in doing it."

Earlier, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told Bloomberg TV, "We do have an election, and there will be policy decisions coming," adding, "Those will impact the trajectory in 2025 and 2026."

Equity and bond markets have already moved in directions that indicate a possible Trump victory. We detailed this in length for pro subs in a note titled "These Are Goldman's Favorite Election Trades."

That note highlighted Goldman's Republican Policy pair (GSP24REP), up 7% on the year, while the Democratic Policy pair (GSP24DEM) is down 2.3%.

Weeks ago, we showed how Polymarket's Trump election odds influenced the bond market.

The current Polymarket Trump-Harris spread is massively in favor of a Trump win.

"The mainstream lost its monopoly over media. Now it's losing its monopoly over polls, prediction markets and shaping public opinion as trust shifts to independent new entities," we noted on X.

According to the national polling aggregate by RealClearPolitics, Trump is holding a slight lead over Harris.

While Griffin and Schwarzman shared their view on the upcoming election on Tuesday, Elon Musk has gone all-in for Trump.

It appears America's leading entrepreneurs want real leadership and stability after 3.5 years of uncertainty and chaos with the Biden-Harris regime.