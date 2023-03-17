CME CEO Terry Duffy Says Employees Too Scared To Return To Office Due To Chicago's Crime Surge

The incredible crime fighting skills of Lori Lightfoot have already driven Ken Griffin out of Chicago, as we noted last year. Now, it looks like CME Group Inc.'s Terry Duffy could be next.

Duffy had already been outspoken to Chicago's mayor about fighting crime - and, according to Bloomberg, that was before his wife was carjacked.

Duffy told the ICE House Podcast this week: “Three o’clock in the afternoon, my wife got carjacked right in the city of Chicago and it’s absolutely insane what’s going on here. Ninety percent of the carjackings in Chicago are done by juveniles. So the juveniles go in and they come right back out literally an hour later.”

The CME head grew up on the Southwest side of Chicago, the report notes, and currently works from a skyscraper downtown. But he says that crime in the city is inciting fear amongst his employees, who no longer want to return to the workplace.

He said after challenging Lori Lightfoot on crime, she responded by saying the homicide rate was falling. “I said, ‘don’t go there. Please don’t go there.’ One is too many," Duffy responded.

Lightfoot did not make it to a runoff after placing third in the city's recent election for mayor. That's likely due to the fact that crime was up 41% last year and has been up 33% since 2019, Bloomberg reports.

“It was a tough time growing up in Chicago,” Duffy said, lamenting some optimism that the city could eventually get better and that the problem is wider spread than just Chicago. “So yes, we we’ve been on our back foot a few times... But I think we try to move forward and hopefully we can do it again.”

Others aren't as optimistic. Recall, last year we noted that Citadel's Griffin said "Chicago is like Afghanistan, on a good day, and that's a problem." He also said that he saw "25 bullet shots in the glass window of the retail space" in the building he lives in.

“It just tells you, like, how deep crime runs in this city. There is nowhere, where you can feel safe today walking home at 9:30 at night and you worry about your kids coming to and from school.”

“Chicago will continue to be important to the future of Citadel, as many of our colleagues have deep ties to Illinois,” Griffin wrote, before explaining that the ties will not be that deep. “Over the past year, however, many of our Chicago teams have asked to relocate to Miami, New York and our other offices around the world," he concluded.